ATHEX: Stock index within reach of 860 points

The Greek stock market benchmark edged marginally higher again on Thursday, but the increase in turnover did not translate into a significant advance for blue chips, as their index ended up in the red. Gains for small-caps, on the other hand, led to winners surpassing the losers at the end of the session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 859.32 points, adding 0.11 percent to Wednesday’s 858.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.13 percent to 2,135.22 points while the small-cap index expanded 0.40 percent.

The banks index was virtually unchanged, slipping just 0.01 percent: Piraeus grew 0.54 percent, Alpha and National stayed put, Eurobank slid 0.23 percent and mid-cap Attica Bank conceded 0.59 percent.

Among non-bank blue chips, Viohalco climbed 3.05 percent and OPAP improved 1.69 percent, as Lamda Development dropped 1,92 percent.

In total 49 stocks registered gains, 37 suffered losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 57.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.65 percent to close at 65.25 points.