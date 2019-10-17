BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

BoG sees great benefit from omnibus bill

TAGS: Finance

The Bank of Greece estimates that the impact of the investment incentives bill currently being debated in Parliament will amount to a 5-percentage point increase in gross domestic product, a 3.6-percentage point rise in employment, along with a reduction in undeclared labor, while investments will increase by 4.9 percentage points over the next decade.

The effects the central bank expects from the bill hinge on the assumption that the reforms introduced will be permanent and applied in full, without delay.

The assessment of the bill’s impact is based on the analysis of labor market changes, especially those concerning unions and an increase in inspections against undeclared labor. Other key elements are reforms to boost productivity and competition in products markets.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 