The 2019 budget of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) allegedly refers to a “virtual reality,” as if it were an imaginary, surplus-producing fund, and according to a senior government official the same goes for the last couple of years too.

The sixth adjustment of the 2019 EFKA budget saw the fund swing from an original projection for a 245-million-euro surplus to a 48.6-million-euro deficit. The hole this has generated in the government budget’s primary result comes to 293.7 million.

Kathimerini understands that the Labor and Social Security Ministry is about to bring details and data on the deficit-producing EFKA to Parliament. Yesterday a senior ministry official argued that, since its creation, EFKA has recorded deficits that the ministry’s previous administration concealed. “In the next few days the data on the financial state of EFKA will come to Parliament and unfortunately we will all be crying,” he said.

The adjusted figures do not yet include the impact from the recent Council of State decisions that will weigh heavily on EFKA’s outflows.

