Health minister responds to Rouvikonas attack: ‘I will not be terrorized’
Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias took to Twitter on Friday to respond to an attack on his political office in downtown Athens earlier in the day by four self-professed members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group.
“To the Rouvikonas COWARDS who barged into my office and intimidated, threatened and bullied the staff: I WILL NOT BE TERRORIZED,” Kikilias wrote in a tweet, adding a photograph of a paint-splashed door and one of the flyers the troublemakers threw in the office, reading: “Keep your hands off public health.”
Apart from scattering flyers, the Rouvikonas members – three men and a woman – also splashed paint and caused other damage to the office.
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident.