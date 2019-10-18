Don Letts | Athens | October 20

WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Legendary DJ, musician and filmmaker Don Letts – hailed for almost single-handedly turning a generation of punk fans to reggae in the 1970s – is coming to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Lighthouse venue on Sunday, October 20. Ahead of his 9 p.m. set, there will be an open discussion between Letts and the audience, starting at 7.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

