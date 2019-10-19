Wim Mertens | Thessaloniki & Athens | October 21 & 22

Belgian composer Wim Mertens, a leading figure on the contemporary classical and avant-garde music scenes, will be on stage at the Vassiliko Theater in Thessaloniki and the Pallas Theater in Athens on October 21 and 22 respectively, with a program of pieces composed for films and plays, but also tracks from his latest album, “That Which Is Not.” Mertens is best known for his ensemble compositions, solo piano compositions and experimental works. He has released more than 60 albums and is the author of “American Minimal Music.” The Thessaloniki concert begins at 8 p.m. and Tuesday’s show in Athens at 9.30 p.m. For more information about Mertens, visit wimmertens.com. Tickets, which cost 27-72 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr and by calling 118976.



Vassiliko Theater, Lefkos Pyrgos (White Tower) Square, tel 2315.200.200;

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100