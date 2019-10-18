Government ‘will not be intimidated,’ spokesman says over Rouvikonas attack

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas has condemned a Friday attack on the political office of Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias by four self-professed members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anti-establishment group.



“Let them bear in mind. The government will not be intimidated,” Petsas said in a statement. “And let them bear in mind that things have changed. Violence is not tolerated and lawlessness will be thwarted.”

The troublemakers – three men and a woman – splashed paint and scattered flyers that said “Keep your hands off public health.”



Police have arrested one suspect over the incident.