NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Government ‘will not be intimidated,’ spokesman says over Rouvikonas attack

TAGS: Crime

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas has condemned a Friday attack on the political office of Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias by four self-professed members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anti-establishment group.

“Let them bear in mind. The government will not be intimidated,” Petsas said in a statement. “And let them bear in mind that things have changed. Violence is not tolerated and lawlessness will be thwarted.”

The troublemakers – three men and a woman – splashed paint and scattered flyers that said “Keep your hands off public health.”

Police have arrested one suspect over the incident.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 