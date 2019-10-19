Bulgarian Voices feat. Lisa Gerrard | Athens | October 23

The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices and Lisa Gerrard will be performing at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater program of events on Wednesday, October 23. The female choir, which has worked with artists ranging from Kate Bush to Bobby McFerrin, started out as the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir in the early 1950s with the aim of preserving and promoting Bulgaria’s folk traditions, while Lisa Gerrard is an Australian musician, singer and composer who rose to prominence as part of the group Dead Can Dance. The Athens show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets, available at viva.gr, range from 18-58 euros. Seating for wheelchair users can be reserved by calling 211.770.1700. The Christmas Theater's full program is available at www.christmastheater.gr, though the website is in Greek only.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300