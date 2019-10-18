Drugs found in Halkida prison raid

As part of an ongoing crackdown on drug use and crime within Greek prisons, authorities raided some 10 jail cells at a penitentiary in Halkida in central Greece early on Friday morning.



According to the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, the 3.5-hour operation yielded nine grams of cannabis, 3.5 grams of heroin, as well as eight mobile phones and two routers.



Authorities also found 9.5 grams of an unknown white powdery dust which they said was most likely a drug.