Agitators detained after Thessaloniki stunts

Nineteen members of anti-establishment groups faced a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Friday on charges of disturbing the peace in connection with two raids in the northern port city on Thursday – one on the grounds of the Ataturk Museum, which are shared by the Turkish Consulate, and the second at the check-in desk of Turkish Airlines inside the city’s international airport.



Twelve people – 11 men and one woman – were detained in connection with the consulate raid and seven – five men and two women – over the airport stunt.



The groups said that the raids were carried out in protest at Turkey’s incursions in northeastern Syria.