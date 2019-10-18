NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Agitators detained after Thessaloniki stunts

TAGS: Crime, Protest

Nineteen members of anti-establishment groups faced a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Friday on charges of disturbing the peace in connection with two raids in the northern port city on Thursday – one on the grounds of the Ataturk Museum, which are shared by the Turkish Consulate, and the second at the check-in desk of Turkish Airlines inside the city’s international airport.

Twelve people – 11 men and one woman – were detained in connection with the consulate raid and seven – five men and two women – over the airport stunt.

The groups said that the raids were carried out in protest at Turkey’s incursions in northeastern Syria. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 