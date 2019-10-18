Greek olive oil cheaper in the US than Spain’s

Rafael Pico, president of the Spanish Olive Oil & Pomace Olive Oil Exporters Association (ASOLIVA), told Xinhua in an interview that the 25 percent US tariff imposed as of Friday on bottled Spanish olive oil means the product will be effectively “expelled” from the US market.



Spain currently exports around 200,000 tons of olive oil to the US every year.



Spanish olive oil is sold in large US chain stores such as Walmart where “prices are very important,” Pico explained.



If Spanish olive oil is affected while similar products from other countries such as Italy, Greece, Australia, Tunisia and Morocco are not, their products would surely be much cheaper and more attractive to customers, he said.



[Xinhua]