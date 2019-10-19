Regardless of what one believes about the Prespes agreement, the contentious name deal signed between Athens and Skopje has created a new reality on the ground. The moderate leadership of the neighboring country has invested all its political capital in presenting it as the former Yugoslav republic’s ticket to the European Union.

For its part, Athens has every reason to want Skopje’s political stability to be preserved – a stability which hinges on North Macedonia’s European Union prospects.



However, the decision taken at the European Council’s last meeting not to launch membership negotiations with North Macedonia has undermined the goals pursued by both Skopje and Athens. This decision, moreover, goes against European as well as Greek national interests.