The political trial of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn continued on Friday with the testimony of former MP Nikos Michos, which contradicted claims by other prominent party members relating to developments on the night that leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas was killed by GD member Giorgos Roupakias in September 2013.

Michos, who quit GD in 2017, told the court that he had never witnessed party leader Nikos Michaloliakos ordering members to commit crimes.



However, he said the party leader learned of Fyssas’ murder a few hours after it happened, not the day after, as Michaloliakos’ wife recently claimed.

Details of the phone calls exchanged between Michaloliakos and Yiannis Lagos, a former Piraeus MP for GD and now an MEP, indicate that the two men spoke shortly after Fyssas was knifed to death by Roupakias in Keratsini, near Piraeus.

Michos also admitted that members of GD’s Piraeus chapter were behind an attack on Egyptian fishermen in Perama in 2012.

He also spoke about his reasons for leaving the party, suggesting that he suspected embezzlement.