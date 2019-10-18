ATHEX: Stocks keep inching higher at Athinon Ave

Unlike most of its eurozone counterparts, which appeared particularly nervous due to the raging international trade wars, Athinon Avenue demonstrated resilience on Friday, again edging higher, although this time turnover was in line with the weather in Athens, reminiscent of the dog days of summer. This resilience was also reflected in Greek bond yields, which dived to new historic lows.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 862.58 points, adding 0.38 percent to Thursday’s 859.32 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.77 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.13 percent to 2,135.22 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.40 percent.

The banks index improved 0.60 percent, as Eurobank earned 1.15 percent, Alpha grabbed 0.64 percent and Piraeus collected 0.27 percent. Fourlis Holdings increased 1.50 percent and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.66 percent.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 39 took losses and 28 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s 73.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.21 percent to close at 65.11 points.