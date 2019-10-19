Thousands of self-employed professionals, including doctors, engineers and lawyers insured with the former ETAA fund, run the serious risk of being ejected from the social security settlement program where debts can be repaid in up to 120 installments, even though they submitted their applications on time.

Experienced tax experts as well as professionals facing significant problems tell Kathimerini that the mechanism is at risk of failing, especially for the abovementioned professionals, even though they applied before October 7, the application deadline. That is because the system has incorrectly included contributions to the auxiliary ETEAEP funds for 2017 and 2018 in the amounts to be settled. However, these contributions are already in schemes to be paid in up to 36 installments, so this additional “debt” carries an interest of 3 percent (the rate of the 12-tranche mechanism).

The problem originated in the database of the former ETAA fund, as well as other social security funds, as the confirmation of many debts remains pending. Therefore the professionals insured there who have submitted their applications cannot see some of their dues on the platform.