The difficult part starts nowCOMMENT
Online
The government has made a strong start. It has created the conviction that it is well prepared and that it relies on people who want to show results. But Greek reality is harsh and the international environment is currently complex and explosive.
The government has made a strong start. It has created the conviction that it is well prepared and that it relies on people who want to show results. But Greek reality is harsh and the international environment is currently complex and explosive.
The difficult part for this government starts now. It needs to focus on some crucial issues over which the big battles will be fought. What’s more, it must rely on those who have rolled up their sleeves and are defying the political cost.