UK home to 75,000 Greeks

The United Kingdom is home to around 75,000 Greek nationals, according to research data compiled by the Greek Diaspora Project of South East European Studies at Oxford (SEESOX).

The study shows that, since 2010, when Greece’s crippling financial began, there has been a steady increase in migration flows to Britain.

More specifically, in 2018, Greek migrants living or working in the UK were estimated at 75,000, including 10,135 students of all levels, according to official UK data used by the SEESOX Annual Population Survey, the Office for National Statistics, and the Higher Educational Statistics Agency.

The data showed that around 55,000 have settled in the country over the last eight years.