Protesting workers unload garbage outside ministry

Municipal workers marched toward Parliament on Saturday and, on the way, emptied garbage dumpsters outside the building of the Interior Ministry. The workers were protesting an article in the government’s growth bill which allows mayors to sign public contracts with the private sector for cleaning, lighting and other services. According to the union representing local authority workers (POE-OTA), this would lead to a deterioration in the services provided to citizens and an increase in municipal fees, as well as the layoff of workers. [InTime News]

