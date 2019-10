Police have dismantled a gang that committed at least 166 burglaries, mainly of homes, in central and northern Greece between 2016 and 2018.

Seven people were arrested, aged between 22 and 44, while two of the suspects are already in prison for other offenses.

The gang, which made an estimated profit of 500,000 euros, targeted the areas of Trikala, Karditsa, Magnesia and Fthiotida in central Greece and Pella, Kilkis, Serres, Drama and Kavala in northern Greece.