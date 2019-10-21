Culture minister: employees who called police to cinemas to be penalized

Two Culture Ministry employees who called the police to two Attica cinemas to report the presence of minors at screenings of the R-rated Joker movie will be penalized, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Monday.

The two women acted on their own initiative without any order from the ministry, Mendoni told ANT1 television channel.

"The procedure dictated by the penal code for their punishment will be activated," she said.

"It is inconceivable that two women would use their status as ministry employees to provoke such a social problem," Mendoni added.

The women are members of the ministry's modern culture committee which assesses the suitability of movies for minors, the minister said. However their role is an advisory one, she said, and is limited to monitoring whether cinemas violate ratings rules. They do not have the right to involve the police.