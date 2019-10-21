Culture minister slams removal of minors from Joker movie

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni on Monday said that public reactions to the forced ejection by police over the weekend of minors from two movie theaters in Athens showing the fantasy thriller “Joker” were justified.

Speaking on Antenna TV, Mendoni refuted claims by two ministry officials who called the police to report the presence of minors at two screenings of the R18+ film, according to which they had been ordered to monitor attendance by the minister.

“The ministry had given no such order. It was ignorant of the issue. The ladies in question did not inform anyone of their intentions,” Mendoni said.

"It is inconceivable that two women would use their status as ministry employees to provoke such a social problem.”



She added that even though the two officials are on the committee responsible for assigning ratings for public spectacles, they have no authority to call in the police and will be brought up before a disciplinary board.



The controversial incidents took place at a movie theater that was screening the Hollywood blockbuster in a mall in the northern suburb of Maroussi on Saturday, where eight children and their parents were brought in for questioning, and at a downtown Athens cinema on Sunday, involving seven children.