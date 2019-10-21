BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek current account surplus rises in August on strong tourism revenues

Greece's current account balance showed a bigger surplus in August compared to the same month last year, thanks to higher tourism revenues, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

Central bank data showed the surplus at 1.874 billion euros compared to a surplus of 1.354 billion euros in August last year.

Tourism revenues in August, which is the peak of the summer season, rose 16 percent year-on-year to 4.183 billion euros.

Last year Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened.

