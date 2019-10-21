PM Mitsotakis meets with Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday with Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, the premier's office said in a statement.

The two men discussed issues related to Thessaloniki soccer team PAOK, the northern city's port and the businessman's planned real estate development in Paliouri, Halkidiki, in northern Greece, the office said.

The controversial businessman, who has a controlling stake in the northern port, is planning the creation of a new home ground for PAOK, which he owns.