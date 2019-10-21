Varoufakis' MeRA25 party to oppose diaspora vote bill

In an apparent turnaround from its original position, the MeRA25 party of former leftist finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said it will oppose the government's planned bill granting full voting rights to diaspora Greeks, describing it as an attempt to "deceive" diaspora Greeks and to "violate" their voting rights.

In a written statement, the party said that its representatives had attended talks on the matter in good faith and with "a great appetitute for cooperation."

However, having originally indicated its readiness to back the initiative, the statement said it would vote down the proposal in principle after all.

Among other things, it objected to the fact that the proposal reportedly foresees diaspora Greeks being able to cast their vote at foreign consulates but not choose specific candidates in the constituency where they are registered.

The government has expressed its aim to gain as broad a consensus as possible for the diaspora vote initiative and had appeared to be on track to secure almost full support in the House last week after leftist SYRIZA, despite initial objections, expressed its readiness to negotiate on the basis of proposals by MeRA25 and the Communist Party.