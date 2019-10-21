Rabih Mroue | Athens | November 8-10

Photo: Jubal Battisti

Celebrated Lebanese playwright, performer and visual artist Rabih Mroue, hailed as one of the most important contemporary artists in the world right now, comes to Athens' Onassis Cultural Center with two pieces created for the Berlin-based Dance on Ensemble. “Elephant” is a piece about human nature created from 316 sketches of dead bodies drawn by the artist and pondering the aftermath of war and death, while “You Should Have Seen Me Dancing Waltz” is an exploration of the concept of the wall as a form of protection but also as a border between the inside and the outside, the personal and the public. Tickets, ranging between 7 and 18 euros, are now on sale and are expected to go fast.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr