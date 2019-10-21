Spyros Papaloukas Studies | Athens | To January 31

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) is showing 200 pieces by Greek 20th century modernist Spyros Papaloukas, on loan from nine collections. The show at the MIET's Eynard Mansion includes drawings in pencil and ink, as well as watercolors, temperas and a handful of oils. The majority are studies – many of which have never been shown to the public before – and cast light on his creative and intellectual processes. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eynard Mansion, 20 Aghiou Konstantinou, Omonia, tel 210.323.4267, www.miet.gr