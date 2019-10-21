Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra | Athens | October 30

The Athens Concert Hall presents the London-based Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and internationally acclaimed pianist/conductor Vassilis Tsabropoulos in great classical works including Beethoven’s majestic Coriolan Overture, written in 1807 for Heinrich Joseph von Collin’s 1804 tragedy “Coriolan,” and two of the finest works for piano and orchestra, Mozart’s dramatic Concerto in D minor that Beethoven loved and included in his repertoire, and Beethoven’s own superb Emperor Concerto. The concert takes place on Wednesday, October 30, starting at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 15-55 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr