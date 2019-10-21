Magdalena Kozena & Sir Simon Rattle | Athens | October 22

Czech mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kozena and the current music director of the London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle, partners in life and in art, will be at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) for a classical recital that will see Rattle at the piano in one of his rare appearances as musician. Program details are available on the SNFCC's website. The duo are joined by Giovanni Guzzo and Rahel Rilling on violin, Amihai Grosz on viola, David Adorjan on cello, Kaspar Zehnder on flute and Andrew Marriner on clarinet. Tickets cost 10, 15 and 25 euros from www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org