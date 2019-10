File photo

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew over the tiny islet of Ro, west of the Dodecanese island of Kastellorizo, on Monday afternoon, the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The drone, which flew at 20,000 feet, entered Greek airspace at 3.12 p.m. It was identified and chased off, in line with international rules of engagement.