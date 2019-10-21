Argentinean embassy in Athens opens for elections
Online
The Argentinean Embassy in Athens has announced that it will be open on Sunday, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that nationals living in Greece can vote in presidential elections or appear to explain why they are not participating.
The Argentinean Embassy in Athens has announced that it will be open on Sunday, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that nationals living in Greece can vote in presidential elections or appear to explain why they are not participating.
In a press release, the embassy said that further information is available by calling 210.722.4710 or 210.722.4753.