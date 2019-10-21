NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Argentinean embassy in Athens opens for elections

The Argentinean Embassy in Athens has announced that it will be open on Sunday, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that nationals living in Greece can vote in presidential elections or appear to explain why they are not participating.

In a press release, the embassy said that further information is available by calling 210.722.4710 or 210.722.4753.

