NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Soccer vet nabbed over possession of cannabis

TAGS: Crime

A veteran professional soccer player was arrested on Monday in Koropi in eastern Attica on drug peddling charges.

More specifically, police said that after receiving a tip-off they intercepted the 45-year-old in his car in possession of 2.2 kilograms of cannabis which he was allegedly planning to deliver to an associate.

In a search of his home, police found an additional 90.1 kilos of cannabis.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 