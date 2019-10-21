Soccer vet nabbed over possession of cannabis
Online
More specifically, police said that after receiving a tip-off they intercepted the 45-year-old in his car in possession of 2.2 kilograms of cannabis which he was allegedly planning to deliver to an associate.
A veteran professional soccer player was arrested on Monday in Koropi in eastern Attica on drug peddling charges.
More specifically, police said that after receiving a tip-off they intercepted the 45-year-old in his car in possession of 2.2 kilograms of cannabis which he was allegedly planning to deliver to an associate.
In a search of his home, police found an additional 90.1 kilos of cannabis.