If Greece’s political parties do indeed manage to reach a consensus on the issue of the diaspora vote, the development should not come to be seen as a success of the conservative government.

This is because the whole issue constitutes an institutional obligation of the country’s political system.

What is essentially at stake here is the credibility of the political system per se. So far the consultation between the parties suggests that their differences are at the most insubstantial and can be overcome.

If any party chooses again to procrastinate or raise pretextual obstacles to scupper the procedure, the political damage will be huge, to say the least. And it will have to be held accountable for it.