Drugs found in Komotini prison raid

Officers seized 28.7 grams of cannabis, counterfeit alcohol and ten mobile phones during a raid in a prison in the northern town of Komotini on Monday, as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime in jails.

According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the cannabis was packed in 33 nylon packages and the alcohol was kept in two buckets.

The raid was a coordinated action between prison employees, outside guards and officers of the special crime prevention and repression team.

Komotini police's security division is conducting the investigation into the raid findings.

