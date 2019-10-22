Foreign investment funds are said to be focusing on Greek telecommunication services provider Wind Hellas.

This minor player in the Greek cellphone market has garnered the attention of at least four investment groups that want to invest in the country’s telecommunications sector, Kathimerini understands.

The word in the market is that French telecommunication services provider Iliad is considering investing in the Greek market, and to achieve that it will acquire an already established player, with Wind Hellas being the likely candidate, having been up for sale for a long time.