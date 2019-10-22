NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Minor quake jolts Mount Athos in northern Greece

A light earthquake was recorded early on Tuesday in the area of Mount Athos, in northern Greece.

According to the Seismological Station of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the tremor measured 3.3 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was 7-8 km south-east of Ierissos, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

“It was a light earthquake, an isolated earthquake,” Ilias Fikos, a geologist and physicist at the station, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency. [ANA-MPA]

