CEO of The HOME Project Greece receives 2020 Child 10 Award for protection of refugee children

Sofia Kouvelaki, CEO of The HOME Project Greece, an initiative that provides accommodation and integration prospects for hundreds of refugee children, has received one of 10 annual awards bestowed by Child 10 for her work in “implementing a groundbreaking holistic child protection model.”

Child 10, which was founded in 2014 to reward efforts to protect and help children feeling war and strife, announced its awards to coincide with the EU Anti-Trafficking Day on October 18 and ahead of the ceremony in Malmo, Sweden, in January.

“Sofia Kouvelaki’s strong passion and supportive leadership to create sustainable long-term impact for children involving the local community transcends beyond her work,” said Jacob Flardh, secretary general for the Child 10 Award.

Responding to the announcement, Kouvelaki said the NGO is “deeply honored” to have received the award, “as a recognition of the provision of high quality services of individual care and support for each and every child that we care for, while enhancing community building on a local, national and international level.”

Each of the 10 awardees receives a grant of of 10,000 USD as well as a support program to strengthen, develop and create sustainability in their organization. They are also encouraged to join forces in their advocacy and outreach work to draw attention to and prevent trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

HOME – which stands for help, overcome, motivate and empower – ensures the sustainability of 11 shelters for unaccompanied minors, removing children from hazardous environments like streets, camps, police stations and detention centers, and protecting them from trafficking and other forms of exploitation, while also helping integrate them into society.