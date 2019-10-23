WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dream Syndicate | Athens | October 26

Popular American indie act the Dream Syndicate returns to Athens for a gig at the Fuzz Club on Saturday, October 26. The band – consisting of Steve Wynn, Dennis Duck, Mark Walton and Jason Victor – will perform tracks from its latest album, “These Times,” as well as from its critically acclaimed previous effort, “How Did I Find Myself Here?” Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 25 euros.

Fuzz, 209 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817

