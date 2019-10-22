UN envoy to return to Cyprus in November

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute will return to Cyprus in November to prepare the ground for a meeting between United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the end of the same month.

That meeting will be followed by an unofficial five-party conference with the guarantor powers that could allow for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus issue.

According to a source cited by the Cypriot News Agency, it is possible that the terms of reference will be tabled.

The source said the two sides seem to be on the path to resuming negotiations and that the presence of the UN Secretary-General was deemed as necessary since the UN envoy's visit to the island in September did not produce the desired results.