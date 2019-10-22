AIA arrival caught with 1.45 kg of cocaine

A 36-year-old foreign national tried to smuggle 1.45 kilograms of cocaine through Greek customs at Athens International Airport on Tuesday.



The man, who had swallowed the drug in 34 small packages, flew into Athens from Sao Paolo in Brazil via Rome.



He appeared before an Athens prosecutor later in the day.



Meanwhile, police said on Tuesday they had arrested 11 members – all foreign nationals – of a drug dealing gang last Friday during a sweep in Amerikis Square, central Athens.



Police said they are looking for another 14 gang members.