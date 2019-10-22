Naval cadet appears in court over fatal hit-and-run

A 28-year-old naval cadet who ran over and killed a 68-year-old woman and her grandchild while driving his car in the town of Aigio, western Greece, in August was conditionally released from pretrial custody in Piraeus on Tuesday.



The cadet also sustained injuries in the accident which kept him hospitalized and he finally appeared before a naval court investigating magistrate on Tuesday on charges of dangerous driving, abandoning his victims and driving under the influence of alcohol.



If convicted, he could be sentenced to at least 10 years.