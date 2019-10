A Roman oil lamp depicting Trojan hero Aeneas carrying his father, inspired by Virgil’s epic “The Aeneid,” was among the many artifacts unearthed at the site of ancient Tenea which was discovered in 2018 during excavations at Chiliomodi in Corinthia. This season’s dig at Tenea revealed a 500-square meter Roman baths complex. According to myth, Tenea was founded by Agamemnon to house prisoners of the Trojan War and was only known from literary sources. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]