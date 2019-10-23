Unionism on the level of local administration has ended up acting against its best own interests.

Repeated strike action by sanitation workers, a quasi-ritual that undermines the interests of society, has stripped unionists of their legitimacy.

It had been widely recognized long before the conservative government took the initiative that municipal authorities should be able to work with private contractors in order to be able to meet their obligations toward citizens.

The most convincing argument in support of the proposed reform is the mountains of trash piling up in the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki.