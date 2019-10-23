International experts attend hostage situation seminar

Police officers from Greece and other European Union countries took part in a four-day training seminar in Veria, northern Greece about dealing with hostage situations involving terrorists.

The seminar, which ended on Friday, was organized by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL) and was attended by 29 certified negotiators from EU member-states, experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US, Scotland Yard and French officers that took part in the negotiations with hostage takers in the deadly targeting of a Jewish supermarket in January 2015 and the Bataclan theater massacre in November of the same year, both in Paris.