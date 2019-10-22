ATHEX: Stocks keep rising amid anticipation

The Greek bourse benchmark is steadily approaching the 900-point mark after its advance on Tuesday on considerably increased turnover, mainly thanks to the further decline of Greek bond yields ahead of anticipated credit rating upgrades.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 873.50 points, adding 0.73 percent to Monday’s 867.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.57 percent to 2,168.85 points.

The banks index improved 1.28 percent, with National jumping 3.64 percent, Alpha earning 1.42 percent and Piraeus climbing 0.46 percent, while Eurobank conceded 0.22 percent.

It was also a good day for Ellaktor (up 3.14 percent), Viohalco (2.30 percent), Motor Oil (1.69 percent) and Public Power Corporation (1.57 percent), but OPAP slumped 1.62 percent.

In total 63 posted gains, 44 endured losses and 22 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.1 million euros, up from Monday’s 49.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.65 percent to close at 65.41 points.