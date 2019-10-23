Residential complexes, shopping centers and modern office buildings are currently the sectors that foreign and domestic groups are focusing on for new developments and investments in the Greek property market.

Income properties in particular have seen considerable activity recently by foreign investment groups such as Hines: The US company has a number of ongoing projects at the moment in Greece, including the Academy Gardens plot (pictured) on Kifissou Avenue in western Athens.

Q Real Estate Services, owned by Pimco and Qualco Group, has also announced its entry into the Greek market, targeting property assets from bad-loan portfolio management.