Toddler killed in migrant boat collision

A three-year-old boy was killed and six people were injured on Wednesday after the rubber dinghy they were on along with dozens of refugees and migrants was accidently rammed by a coast guard boat near Kos at dawn on Wednesday, officials said.

The coast guard vessel was on a regular petrol east of Kos when the incident happened. The dinghy, which had no lights on, capsized throwing all 34 passengers into the water, according to the coast guard.

A 28-year-old man who also fell in the water after the collision was found safe in the ongoing search and rescue operation east of the island. Rescuers are now looking for a 26-year-old man who is still unaccounted for.

The injured were transferred to the hospital in Kos. No further details were given about their health.

Α vessel of EU border patrol Frontex in the area initially rescued 31 people and was joined by three Greek coast guard boats, a Super Puma helicopter and a privately-owned boat. A Navy underwater unit was also searching the area.

The number of refugees and migrants reaching Greece have risen in the past few months and authorities are struggling to cope with overcrowded migrant camps.