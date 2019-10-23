Peristeri defeated AEK on the road to stay unbeaten, along with favorite Panathinaikos, while Ifaistos Limnou lost its perfect record losing at Lavrio, in another thrilling weekend in the Basket League.

AEK has suffered its third defeat in four games, going down 91-90 to Peristeri on Saturday, but it is protesting against some late referee calls, in an ever-so-tight match at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens.

Peristeri is only joined on the table by champion Panathinaikos that saw off host PAOK 104-88 at Thessaloniki, where Aris also suffered a 77-72 home reverse to promoted Ionikos Nikaias.

The only Thessaloniki team faring well this season to date has been Iraklis, that eclipsed fellow promoted team Larissa 87-74 away to reach a 3-1 record after the first four games.

Iraklis is now level on points with Promitheas that edged out improved Kolossos Rhodes 81-80 in Patra, and Ifaistos that succumbed to Lavrio 66-61 away on Sunday in one more close game. Lavrio is also on a 3-1 record.

Promitheas has apparently placed a greater priority on the Eurocup, where on Tuesday it saw off Italian giant Virtus Bologna 78-69 at home.

The battle of the Basket League’s two winless teams saw Panionios defeat Rethymno 70-67 in Athens on Saturday, and on Tuesday Panionios appointed a new coach, Linos Gavriil.