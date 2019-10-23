Fokion Zissiadis | Athens | To November 17

Photographer Fokion Zissiadis captures scenes in the Arctic region that reveal the awesomeness of icebergs, capturing the dichotomy between their apparent solidity and perpetual transformation, their seeming fragility and actual power. On show at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex, “Icebergs from Genesis to Extinction,” runs through November 17. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr