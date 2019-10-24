Onassis Foundation pledges new elevator for Acropolis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks on Wednesday at the Maximos Mansion in Athens with the president of the Onassis Foundation, Anthony Papadimitriou, who pledged to fund the installation of a new elevator for the Acropolis Hill to replace the problematic existing lift at the site.

The meeting, which was also attended by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, focused on plans to install a state-of-the-art elevator at the site to allow mobility-challenged visitors to access the ancient site.



The foundation will also fund nighttime lighting for the site, Papadimitriou reportedly told Mitsotakis, who thanked him for the foundation’s contributions, saying that they “highlight the face of a Greece that never lost its values or sensitivity, particularly as regards its cultural heritage.”



“By improving access to one of the most significant monuments in the world’s cultural heritage, we underline the importance of equal opportunities for all,” Papadimitriou said.