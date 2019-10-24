Greek foreign minister meets Pope Francis at Vatican

Pope Francis received Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Dendias also met with substitute for the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, and the current secretary for relations with states within the Holy See’s Secretariat of State, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Both sides reportedly expressed the will to further develop relations between the Vatican and Greece through more frequent consultations and exchanges on issues of mutual interest, such as developments in the Balkans, migration and refugee issues, as well as climate change.

In a tweet, the Greek Foreign Ministry said Dendias was “warmly received by His Holiness Pope Francis,” who it added is “a global inspiration for human values.” It also said that the “excellent relations” between Greece and the Vatican were reaffirmed.